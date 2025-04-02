News18 India leads YouTube viewership with 845 million views

New Delhi: According to the Playboard data, News18 India cemented its position as the undisputed leader in Hindi news viewership, with a record-breaking 845 million views on YouTube in March 2025, the highest in the News & Politics category across India and the world.

The Playboard data highlighted the channel’s lead of over Aaj Tak, which recorded 589.4 million views.

The audience has not only placed its trust in News18 India TV channel, making it the most-watched Hindi news channel for two years, but has also shown loyalty and trust across other formats, the channel said. (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 08'23-07'25, 24 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM).