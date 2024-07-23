New browsing app Veera prioritises user experience amid India's ad-heavy market

New Delhi: Veera, a recently launched mobile browser, uses a user-centric experience, a stark contrast to the ad-heavy approach of established players. As Adityan Kayalakal, Marketing Head, reflected, Veera takes a bold stance against intrusive advertising, a common pain point for mobile users.

The company aspires to be a gateway for non-tech-savvy users. “We believe traditional ad formats create a cluttered and frustrating experience. Our focus is on putting users first, offering a clean and efficient way to navigate the web on their smartphones,” said Kayalakal.

This user-centric approach echoes a wider trend in the tech industry. Following Apple's recent privacy updates and Google's announcement to phase out third-party cookies, user privacy and ad fatigue are becoming top concerns.

Understanding India's mobile-first internet usage, Veera prioritises a seamless experience on smaller screens. Their browser is designed specifically for smartphones.

Veera strives to establish itself as a foundation for not just the tech-savvy but also the non-tech-savvy users. “What we want to offer is a starting point for people who try to stay away from technology.”

Highlighting the ideation process behind Veera, Kayalakal said: “I think we saw a gap in the market. So many people can use the internet in magical ways. And we see a gap in the way the best-improved experiences are in existence and the most intimate. The insight here is that people want to use it. Not everybody knows how. And we have a way to fix that.”

Speaking on the changing industry landscape, considering the recent industrial updates and heightened focus on regulations, Kayalakal said, “Veera welcomes regulations that promote user protection. It is also on the industry players to be a bit patient sometimes and observe what shapes the drafts and mandates take right from the day they are first introduced. This would mean less wastage of effort into panicking about the changes.”

At a time when data privacy is a major concern, from small-scale to large-scale companies, offerings have to be modified to keep up with industry expectations. “Veera addresses this by anonymising user data and refusing to sell it. We utilise insights from user data by analysing patterns of cohorts,” said Kayalakal.

A rush in simply trying to capitalise on industry opportunities sometimes oversteps organisational boundaries, when the company compromises on the craft and resources. “There's a lot of things one is tempted to jump on. But then, we are reminded of what the long-term mission is. So, even though we know we can do it better, I think being true to the mission is more important to us.”

This is why, analysing consumer behaviour has become a top priority for Veera to keep progressing. “When it comes to incorporating user feedback into pushing a new company such as ours, we have been quite fortunate. Because the contact link on our website, primarily for grievance redressal, has seen more appreciation than grievance,” expressed Kayalakal.

Veera's user-centric approach is a welcome addition to the market. The company is already running ahead of its marketing plans, with the achievement of all its targets way sooner than expected.

In all the good ways, this has urged them to already start working towards their upcoming six months. As per the company, not just its upcoming targets but also its organisational vision hinges on building trust with users, offering convenience, and finding sustainable revenue streams without compromising the user experience.