Network18 surpasses Times Internet in March; News18 surges ahead of TOI: Comscore

New Delhi: Network18 has surpassed Times Internet, according to the March 2025 ComScore rankings.

Network18 recorded a 315 million UVs, 55% higher than Times Internet’s 202 million UVs, according to the latest ComScore MMX Report total digital population (Social+Native).

The report stated that News18.com clocked 251 million UVs, beating The Times of India, which registered 183 million UVs.

As per the ComScore Media Metrix Social report, Network18 commands twice the reach of its nearest competitor (TV9 Network) and has 54% penetration within the 389 million social media population.

Even without factoring in social media traffic, Network18 has remained ahead of Times Internet. The ComScore MMX Report reveals Network18’s number one position in the News and Information category with an impressive 183.2 million unique visitors (UVs), surpassing Times Internet, which stood at 182.3 million UVs.

News18 Indian language websites have also claimed leadership, posting 182 million UVs.