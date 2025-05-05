Network18 releases print ad to announce its leadership over Times Internet

New Delhi: Network18 on Monday launched an ad campaign in The Indian Express and Business Standard newspapers to announce its dominance over Times Internet by highlighting impressive audience metrics across platforms.

The ad highlights that Network18 has outpaced its rival, Times Internet, attracting 315 million unique visitors, 55% more than Times Internet, which recorded 202 million visitors. On social media, the lead is even more pronounced, with Network18 registering 212 million unique social media visitors—nearly six times, more than Times Internet, which recorded just 34 million. (Source: Comscore MMX MultiPlatform [Unique Visitors, Total Digital Population, Social, News/Information Category, March 2025]).

The campaign also spotlighted the performance of News18.com on native and social platforms, which reported 251 million unique visitors, 38% more than The Times of India, which registered 182 million. (Source: Comscore MMX MultiPlatform [Unique Visitors, Total Digital Population, News18.com, The Times of India, News/Information Category, March 2025]).

Further reinforcing its leadership, Moneycontrol also outperformed The Economic Times in combined mobile and desktop traffic, garnering 39.33 million unique visitors compared to 34.14 million for The Economic Times, registering a 15% lead that underscores its position as the go-to destination for business news. (Source: Comscore MMX MultiPlatform [Custom Comparison of Unique Visitors, Mobile and Desktop, Money Control and The Economic Times, March 2025]).