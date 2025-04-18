Network18 appoints Nalin Mehta as Chief AI Officer - Editorial Operations

New Delhi: Network18 has appointed its first Chief AI Officer focused on editorial operations.

The network, which runs 21 news channels in 16 languages, four digital news platforms, and two magazines, announced on Thursday that the Managing Editor of Moneycontrol, Nalin Mehta, will now also lead AI implementation as Chief AI Officer – Editorial Operations.

In his new role, Mehta will drive the integration of AI into editorial operations across Network18’s brands. He will lead the creation of AI-powered content solutions, establish a framework for responsible AI use in journalism, and build a collaborative AI ecosystem spanning editorial, technology, product and design.

A key focus will be training journalists across the network and crafting editorial processes that embed AI as a core enabler—without compromising journalistic ethics and rigour.

This editorial AI transformation will be powered by ‘Answers’, Network18’s proprietary AI tool. Mehta will work closely with editorial leaders and tech teams to develop customised, brand-specific implementations.

In addition to his new role, Mehta will continue to lead Moneycontrol’s editorial efforts as Managing Editor.