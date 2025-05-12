Netflix unveils generative AI-powered search tool to enhance content discovery

New Delhi: Netflix has launched a generative AI-powered search tool, aiming to transform how subscribers find shows and movies on its platform.

The feature leverages OpenAI’s ChatGPT to offer a conversational discovery experience, allowing users to search using natural, everyday language.

The new search tool, initially available as an opt-in beta for iOS users, enables subscribers to input nuanced queries like “I want something funny and upbeat” or “a scary movie, but not too scary, with a bit of humour.” Unlike traditional keyword-based searches, the AI interprets user intent, drawing on viewing history and preferences to deliver hyper-personalised recommendations.

The rollout follows a testing phase in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to the US and other markets soon. Netflix reported 300 million paid memberships in January 2025, and analysts predict the AI tool could reduce churn by making content discovery more intuitive, potentially driving stock value toward a $1,200 target.

However, the feature’s success hinges on user adoption, as competitor Tubi discontinued a similar ChatGPT-powered tool due to low engagement.

Alongside the search tool, Netflix introduced a redesigned TV homepage and a TikTok-style vertical video feed for mobile users, showcasing clips to spark interest.

The updates include visible shortcuts for “Search” and “My List” and dynamic thumbnails tailored to individual tastes.