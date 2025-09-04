Netflix introduces clip creation feature for favourite scenes

New Delhi: Netflix has expanded its Moments feature, allowing users to save and share memorable scenes from its shows and films. Originally launched last year, Moments enables viewers to relive and share standout sequences, such as Wednesday Addams’s dance moves or the debut of Saja Boys’ track “Soda Pop” in KPop Demon Hunters, which is now one of Netflix’s most popular moments.

With the release of Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, Netflix has added an update that lets users select both a starting and ending point when saving a scene, effectively creating a clip that can be saved and shared.

“When you’re watching on mobile, tap the ‘Clip’ button when you hit a scene you love. Now you’ll see the option to adjust where the scene ends, so you can make the clip as long or as short as you like. Once saved, it’ll live in your ‘My Netflix’ tab, where you can rewatch or share whenever you want,” the update notes.

The feature allows fans to create personalised clips from the shows they follow most closely, offering a way to hold on to scenes that resonate or are particularly memorable.