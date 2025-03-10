Netflix India to bring WWE to viewers from April 1

New Delhi: Beginning April 1, 2025, Netflix will become the exclusive home for WWE in India.

As part of Netflix’s long-term partnership with the sports entertainment company, shows like Raw, NXT, and SmackDown and WWE’s live events, including SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble, and the upcoming WrestleMania, will be available to stream.

The shows will be presented live and will be available with Hindi commentary.

To commemorate the occasion, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Chief Content Officer, WWE made an announcement video welcoming Indian viewers to the “Netflix era.”

Netflix will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault and the ability to stream live or on demand.

Watch the announcement: