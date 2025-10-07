Netflix, IICT and FICCI partner to strengthen India’s creative tech sector

New Delhi: Netflix India has entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and FICCI to support students in India’s AVGC-XR sector, which covers Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality.

The MoU was signed during the 25th edition of FICCI Frames in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Under the agreement, Netflix will assist IICT with curriculum development and facilitate industry professionals to share practical insights with students.

The collaboration includes workshops, masterclasses, and guest lectures, delivered directly or through partners, designed to mentor students, enhance the academic environment, and equip them with skills for the creative industry.

The partnership will also involve scholarships through the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which targets underrepresented talent in the media and entertainment sector. Netflix will participate in three of IICT’s national councils, the R&D Council, the Academic Council, and the Industry Development Council, to contribute to shaping India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem.

Mahima Kaul, Director, Global Affairs, Netflix India, said, “Building on our efforts to promote skill development and inclusive access in the media and entertainment sector, this collaboration with IICT and FICCI aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen India’s AVGC sector.

By nurturing world-class talent, IICT aims to serve as a catalyst for India’s digital economy, empowering youth and enhancing the nation’s creative capabilities. Together, we equip every aspiring creator with the tools and opportunities to drive innovation in entertainment.”

Dr Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, said, “This collaboration with Netflix and FICCI marks a significant step in bridging the gap between academia and the creative industry. By providing our students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to global best practices, we are equipping the next generation of storytellers and technologists to thrive in India’s dynamic AVGC-XR ecosystem.”

Munjal Shroff, Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, said, "The establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) as the National Centre of Excellence marks a transformative moment for India’s AVGC-XR sector.

This MoU with IICT and Netflix underscores our commitment to building an industry-led ecosystem where academia, industry, and policy converge to unlock new opportunities. FICCI is proud to facilitate this collaboration, which will not only strengthen India’s position as a global hub for creative technologies but also nurture future-ready talent, drive innovation, and create pathways for sustainable growth in the sector."