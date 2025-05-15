Netflix ads suite to launch in 12 countries by June; EMEA next week

New Delhi: Netflix’s in-house advertising platform, the Netflix Ads Suite, will launch in EMEA next week and expand to all 12 ad-supported countries by June 2025, marking a major milestone in the company’s global ad business strategy. The platform is already live in the US and Canada.

Netflix's 12 ad-supported countries are:

United States United Kingdom Canada Australia Brazil France Germany Italy Japan Mexico South Korea Spain

The announcement was made during Netflix’s 2025 Upfront event, where the streamer pitched its growing value to advertisers, backed by a sharp rise in viewership on its ad-supported tier.

The Netflix Ads Suite combines tools and formats designed to deliver performance-driven results. These include:

Netflix Premiere, which lets brands align with major new series and film launches; Binge Ads, offering viewers ad-free episodes as a reward for watching; and Title Sponsorships, where brands can associate with top Netflix IP.

Advertisers will also gain access to programmatic buying, cross-platform measurement tools (including Nielsen ONE and DoubleVerify), and advanced audience targeting, positioning Netflix as a full-funnel media partner.

What sets Netflix apart is “our ability to marry art and science, combining best-in-class technology with the shows and movies that everyone is talking about and watching,” Reinhard explained. “So while a lot of companies are either/or — either they have great technology, or they have great entertainment — our superpower has always been the fact that we have both. And because our audience is unique, engaged and attentive, a dollar spent on Netflix is more valuable than a dollar spent anywhere else.”

According to the company, Netflix’s ad-supported plan has grown to nearly 40 million global monthly active users, up from 5 million in 2023. Over 40% of new sign-ups in ad markets are now choosing the ad tier.

President of Worldwide Advertising Jeremi Gorman said, “With our expanding ad suite and growing audience, we’re creating a new model for premium advertising—one that puts both performance and storytelling at the centre.”

Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer, announced several global co-branded creative campaigns coming this year, including Wendy’s, Cheetos and Booking.com for the highly anticipated return of Wednesday. “It's all about bringing stories to life in ways none of us can do on our own. And that’s our idea of the perfect partnership,” she said.

The company also spotlighted its upcoming global content lineup, including new seasons of Bridgerton, The Night Agent, and Emily in Paris, along with fresh unscripted hits and live programming.