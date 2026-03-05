New Delhi: Netflix has introduced additional capabilities to its advertising platform, the Netflix Ads Suite, adding new audience targeting and measurement tools for advertisers on its ad-supported plan.
According to a company announcement, advertisers will gain access to expanded targeting options and additional tools to measure campaign outcomes, while also managing the frequency of advertisements shown to viewers.
From the second quarter of 2026 in the United States, advertisers buying ads on Netflix will be able to use audience segments through Amazon DSP and Yahoo DSP. These integrations are expected to roll out to other countries where Netflix offers ad-supported subscriptions later in the year.
Through Amazon DSP, advertisers will be able to use audience segments derived from shopping, browsing and streaming signals from Amazon. The company said these datasets can help brands identify viewers based on interests, lifestyles and purchase behaviour.
When campaigns are purchased through Yahoo DSP, advertisers will be able to activate audience segments built from behavioural, interest and purchase signals collected across Yahoo’s global data network.
Netflix has also introduced its own conversion measurement tool, referred to as a Conversion API, which is designed to help advertisers track campaign outcomes and analyse performance through real-time data insights.
The company said early testing of the tool was conducted with the US-based marketing agency Tinuiti. According to Netflix, campaigns tested with the tool recorded attribution performance that exceeded benchmarks by more than 75% across sectors, including financial services, education technology and retail.
The latest updates build on the Netflix Ads Suite launched in 2025 and form part of the company’s efforts to expand advertising tools for brands while maintaining the viewing experience on its ad-supported subscription tier.