Netcore Cloud secure Attestation for DPDP Act 2023 Compliance

New Delhi: Netcore Cloud, the customer engagement solutions company, secured attestation for compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023.

Netcore became the first MarTech company in India to achieve DPDP 2023 Act compliance attestation, following the assessment by Panacea InfoSec, the cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps private and public sector organisations fight threats and effectively manage risk.

The DPDP 2023 Act establishes a robust legal framework for the protection, storage, and processing of personal data in India. Designed to enhance trust in the digital economy, the Act provides clear guidelines to ensure privacy and accountability for organisations handling sensitive information.

In a statement, the company said that Netcore Cloud’s compliance with the DPDP 2023 Act reinforces its position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. By adhering to the DPDP 2023 Act's stringent requirements, Netcore Cloud empowers its customers to scale confidently, secure in the knowledge that their data is handled with the utmost care and in full alignment with regulatory standards.

“Achieving DPDP compliance attestation reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and protection,” said Kalpit Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer, Netcore Cloud. “This milestone not only enhances trust in our ecosystem but also empowers our customers to drive growth in a compliant and secure environment.”

The assessment is focused on identifying the effectiveness of controls implemented at Netcore Cloud to ensure compliance as per Data Privacy principles based on the collection, storage, processing, transmission, retention and management of Personal Data based on policies, structures and design of control activities enacted at the time of assessment at Netcore Cloud.

Kuldeep Sengar, Group Chief Technology Officer, Netcore Cloud, said, “Our compliance with the DPDP 2023 Act is a testament to the robust privacy and security frameworks embedded across our platforms. By adhering to these stringent standards, we are setting a benchmark for operational excellence in safeguarding personal data.”

Panacea Infosec is accredited by the PCI Security Standards Council as a PCI QSA, PCI ASV, PCI 3DS, PCI QPA, PCI SSF, and PCI P2PE assessor company to certify entities processing, storing, or transmitting cardholder data. Furthermore, Panacea Infosec is CERT-In empanelled auditor to conduct security audits of Government and Public sector enterprises.