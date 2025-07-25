NDTV standalone net loss at Rs 65.55 crore, consolidated loss at Rs 70.65 crore in Q1FY26

New Delhi: New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), on Friday, reported a net loss of Rs 65.55 crore, on a standalone basis, in the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The losses widened by 48.4%, rising from Rs 44.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Notably, the marketing, distribution and promotional expenses made by the company, on a standalone basis, jumped by 9 crores. In Q1FY25, the expenses came in at 31.81 crore, which in the first quarter of the current fiscal, amounted to Rs 40.71 crore.
The total revenue from operations, while increasing on a yearly basis, saw a sharp decline, when looking at it from a quarterly lens. NDTV registered the revenue from operations in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, at Rs 50.40 crore, up from 48.67 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
On a quarterly basis, the revenue dropped from Rs 80.95 crore, on a standalone basis, in the quarter ending March 31, 2025.
The Consolidated Results included in the stock exchange filing comprise the financial outcomes of the parent entity, New Delhi Television Limited, and its subsidiaries such as NDTV Convergence Limited, NDTV Worldwide Limited, NDTV Networks Limited, NDTV Labs Limited, and NDTV Media Limited.
The joint ventures considered in the consolidation are OnArt Quest Limited, Lifestyle & Media Holdings Limited, and Lifestyle & Media Broadcasting Limited. Additionally, Red-Pixels Ventures Limited has been accounted for as an associate.
NDTV, on a consolidated basis, reported a net loss of Rs 70.65 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The losses, on a yearly basis, widened by almost 50% rising from Rs 47.02 crore. As per the filings by the company, the total revenue from operations came in at Rs 107.65 crore, highlighting a 12.75% on-year growth. The revenue in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal came out to be Rs 93.92 crore.
On a quarterly basis, however, the revenue on a consolidated basis saw a decline of 15.26% falling from Rs 127.05 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2025.
The marketing, distribution and promotional expenses made by the company, on a consolidated basis, by the network saw a significant increase, registering an on-year growth of 26.3%. In the quarter ending June 30, 2025, NDTV spent Rs 57.25 crore in promotional and other marketing activities. In the same quarter of the previous year, this expense amounted to Rs 42.18 crore. On a quarterly basis, the expense increased by 3.8%, climbing from Rs 55.05 crore in Q4FY25.