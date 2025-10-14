NDTV Profit hosts IGNITE, focusing on India's financial future

New Delhi: NDTV Profit hosted the inaugural edition of IGNITE in Mumbai, bringing together market strategists, corporate leaders, fintech founders, and investors to discuss trends and opportunities for the new Samvat. The forum sought to provide direction and insight amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

Investor Ramesh Damani opened the discussion with a candid assessment: “The world today is vastly different from when I began in 1989,” he said, highlighting the shift from globalisation-driven frameworks to a landscape where nations increasingly fend for themselves.

He noted that India remains comparatively well-positioned to navigate these challenges and pointed to sunrise sectors such as rare earth minerals, shipbuilding, and infrastructure, while voicing caution over gold’s long-term performance.

Offering a different perspective, Manish Chokhani of Enam highlighted gold’s resurgence as a hedge against inflation and Western monetary policies, while reinforcing the need for discipline and patience.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, CEO of NSE, urged individual investors to exercise caution with leverage and derivatives. “Leverage is the ultimate risk,” he said, emphasising that individuals do not have the bankruptcy protections companies enjoy.

Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC noted the rapid adoption of technology by India’s startups and called for reforms to unlock further potential. Sundeep Sikka of Nippon Life AMC underscored the resilience of SIP flows as a safeguard against emotional investing, while Harshvardhan Roongta highlighted the importance of insurance in a balanced portfolio. Ayush Mittal encouraged investors to use AI as a research ally, not a substitute for judgement.

The discussion also covered consumption trends following GST cuts, with Mayank Shah of Parle Products explaining how pricing benefits would pass on to smaller packs in the coming months.

Vijay Kedia described the IPO market as “frothy,” reiterating his call for discipline, patience, and conviction. Actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi shared insights from his educational venture, Swarnim University, which combines degrees with start-up culture to foster the next generation of founders.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said, “IGNITE is about bringing the market’s most trusted voices together. At a time when investors are flooded with noise, we want to create a space that offers clarity and reason. Our goal is to help people understand where real opportunities lie, and to make those conversations accessible to everyone who looks to NDTV Profit for guidance.”

The launch of IGNITE introduces a platform designed to examine the choices investors face in an uncertain economic environment. Its first edition set a benchmark for future discussions combining clarity, insight, and foresight on India’s financial landscape.