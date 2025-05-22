NDTV launches defence focused podcast featuring veteran journalists

New Delhi: NDTV has introduced its first podcast centred on defence and national security, titled CTRL + ALT DEFENCE. Hosted by experienced defence journalists Vishnu Som and Shiv Aroor, the podcast airs weekly, with new episodes released every Saturday at 6 PM on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and NDTV’s official website.

The debut episode, released on 17 May 2025 and titled Drones, Airstrikes, Media Narratives: Weapons of Operation Sindoor, examines India’s military response following the Pahalgam terror attack. It discusses the deployment of drones and precision airstrikes, as well as the broader defence systems in place. The episode also explores the role of media narratives during periods of conflict, offering a thematic overview of the podcast’s intended direction.

The series aims to combine field reporting experience with detailed analysis. Vishnu Som brings over three decades of experience, including coverage from conflict zones such as Siachen, Iraq, and Ukraine. Shiv Aroor, with more than 20 years in defence reporting, has covered wars in regions including Libya and Sri Lanka. Together, they offer insights into India’s military strategies, technology, and decision-making processes.

The podcast intends to explore a wide range of topics, from weapon systems and military operations to geopolitics and the socio-political context of defence. While rooted in specialist knowledge, it is presented in a format aimed at a broader audience interested in India’s security environment.

Watch the first episode:

ndtv.com/podcast/ctrl-alt-defence-1018