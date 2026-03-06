New Delhi: NDTV has appointed Siddharth Narula as revenue head for NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit Brand Studio.

Narula has more than 25 years of experience across media and digital revenue leadership. His work has included building revenue frameworks across television, web, social and OTT platforms, as well as managing multi-market operations in India and international territories.

Before joining NDTV, Narula held senior roles including chief revenue officer at Zee Digital, where he oversaw revenue across OTT, web, social and publishing. He also served as chief revenue officer at Culture Machine, managing digital businesses across India, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier in his career, he worked with organisations including The Walt Disney Company, Bloomberg UTV, CNBC, ESPN, Sony and NDTV.

In his new role, Narula will oversee revenue strategy for NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit Brand Studio, including partnerships and monetisation initiatives linked to the network’s English news and business offerings.

Announcing the appointment, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief at NDTV, said, 'As we scale NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit Brand Studio, revenue streams must be as intelligent and purposeful as our journalism. Siddharth brings the experience required to build long-term, innovation-led brand conversations that add value to our viewers.'

The appointment comes as NDTV continues to expand its English news and business offerings, alongside a greater focus on integrated brand partnerships and platform-based growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Narula said, 'NDTV’s credibility offers a powerful foundation for building meaningful, trust-based brand partnerships. My focus will be on creating revenue frameworks that are future-ready, data-informed, and aligned with the integrity of the newsroom.'