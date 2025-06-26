NBA and Skechers launch season two of Hoop Nation Docuseries in India

New Delhi: The National Basketball Association (NBA), in collaboration with footwear and apparel brand Skechers, has launched the second season of Hoop Nation, a four-part lyrical docuseries featuring stories from across India’s basketball community.

Advertisment

The series is now available on the NBA India YouTube channel, alongside accompanying music videos, with Skechers as the presenting partner.

Building on its first season, the latest instalment of Hoop Nation highlights the experiences of four individuals and communities: Ishrat Akhter, an international wheelchair basketball player from Baramulla, Kashmir; Deepak P. Babu, a content creator and mentor from Alappuzha, Kerala; the Lao family from Kolkata’s Indo-Chinese community; and Farooque Shaikh, a basketball coach from Mumbai’s Nagpada area.

Each story is set to original tracks by new-age Indian hip-hop artists who narrate the lives and challenges of these basketball enthusiasts. The artists featured include Straight Outta Srinagar (SOS), a duo active in Kashmir’s underground scene; Malayalam rapper ThirumaLi; Kolkata-based EPR Iyer; and Mumbai artist QK, known for blending rap with singing. Their music accompanies stories of perseverance, mentorship, and community-building through basketball across regions including Kerala, Kashmir, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

“Hoop Nation season two embodies the spirit of basketball in India – a game that unites, inspires, and drives change,” said Rajah Chaudhry, Head of Strategy, NBA Asia and Country Head, NBA India. “Skechers shares the NBA’s goal of growing basketball in India and providing fans and players across the country with more opportunities to engage with the league and the game. With Hoop Nation season two, we are bringing authentic stories of resilience and passion to the forefront and engaging the growing Indian basketball community in a new and creative way.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia, said: “At Skechers, we believe in the transformative power of sport to inspire communities and drive long-term impact. Our continued association with the NBA through initiatives like Hoop Nation and the ACG Jr. NBA program highlights our commitment to fostering the growth of basketball in India at every level. Our roster of elite NBA pros like Joel Embiid and Julius Randle have brought the ‘Comfort That Performs’ of Skechers Basketball to their game. At the same time, we’re empowering the next generation of Indian players by providing them with innovative, high-performance footwear and apparel that will help them dominate on the court. This collaboration supports our mission to amplify local talent, elevate authentic stories, and take the development of basketball to the next level across the country.”