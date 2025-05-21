Nazara’s Fusebox partners with Banijay Rights for “Big Brother: The Game”

New Delhi: Fusebox Games, a UK-based interactive fiction studio and subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has launched Big Brother, The Game, a narrative-based mobile game inspired by the long-running reality television format Big Brother. The game has been developed in collaboration with Banijay Rights, the global distributor of the franchise.

The mobile game allows players to enter a virtual version of the Big Brother house, where they can create characters, form alliances, take part in challenges, and navigate scenarios involving nominations and evictions. Drawing from the television show’s format, the game offers branching storylines and diverse characters, aiming to appeal to a wide global audience.

Terry Lee, CEO of Fusebox Games, commented, "This is more than just a mobile game, it's a reality show experience where players shape the drama, form alliances, and fight for survival in the Big Brother house. The global appeal of the Big Brother franchise, combined with our interactive storytelling expertise, makes this a truly unique release.”

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, added, “Fusebox Games has demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation in bringing popular IPs to the interactive gaming space.”

Mark Woollard, SVP of Gaming at Banijay Rights, stated,“Big Brother has captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. Our partnership with Fusebox Games opens exciting new possibilities, creating immersive ways for fans to engage with this iconic brand. We look forward to seeing players around the world experience the drama, strategy, and excitement of the Big Brother house in a whole new way.”

Watch the game trailer: