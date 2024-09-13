Nazara to invest Rs 982 crores in PokerBaazi’s parent company

New Delhi: Nazara Technologies has announced the acquisition of a 47.7% stake in Moonshine Technology (“MTPL” or “Moonshine”), the parent company of PokerBaazi, for Rs 832 crores through a secondary transaction. Additionally, Nazara will inject Rs 150 crores in primary capital into Moonshine via compulsory convertible preference shares.

Commenting on the development, Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, “This investment in Moonshine Technology represents a significant step in our journey to strengthen Nazara’s position as India’s dominant diversified gaming platform. PokerBaazi has not only emerged as the undisputed leader in online poker gaming in India but has also set new standards in user engagement, innovation, and overall experience. We’re excited to join forces with Navkiran, Puneet, and the entire Moonshine team, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the poker landscape in India. Together, we look forward to driving growth in this space and taking Indian gaming to new heights, both domestically and globally.”

Navkiran Singh, CEO & Founder, Baazi Games (MTPL) also shared his views, “As the Indian gaming sector continues to grow, we firmly believe that partnering with Nazara Technologies is the right step toward advancing the nation’s gaming ecosystem. This partnership will also contribute to our aim for global expansion in the gaming space. With the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s recognition of the gaming sector’s role in shaping India’s $1 trillion digital economy, we are confident that our combined efforts will foster innovation, create new jobs, and further India’s place in the global digital economy.”