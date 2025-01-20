Nazara Technologies secures Rs 495 crore investment

New Delhi: Arpit Khandelwal, Founder and Managing Partner of Plutus Wealth Management LLP and Mithun Sacheti, tech entrepreneur and Founder of Caratlane, have announced a strategic partnership with Nazara Technologies and its promoters, Vikash & Nitish Mittersain.

The transaction involves an investment of Rs 495 crores by Axana Estates LLP, with the stake increase triggering a mandatory open offer and reinforcing the collective vision of accelerating Nazara in its path to becoming a global leader in gaming and digital entertainment.

Key details of the transaction

1. Preferential Issue: Axana Estates LLP, whose designated partners include Arpit Khandelwal and Mithun Sacheti, will infuse Rs 495 crores into the Company to acquire ~5.40% stake through a preferential issue of equity shares for Rs 990 per share. This transaction has been approved by the Company’s board and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The issued shares will comply with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, including lock-in requirements.

2. Open Offer: Plutus Wealth Management LLP and Axana Estates LLP, along with PACs, will launch a public open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in Nazara, as per SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. This is subject to regulatory approvals and completion of the open offer process.

3. Post-Transaction Shareholding: Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total shareholding of Acquirers and PACs, along with the existing promoters (Vikash & Nitish Mittersain) and promoter group, is expected to be ~61.5% of the Company.

Strategic benefits and leadership continuity

This partnership brings together complementary expertise and resources, creating a powerful alliance enabling Nazara to access new markets, leverage cutting-edge technologies, and enhance operational efficiencies.

Nazara will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director Vikash Mittersain along with Jt. Managing Director & CEO Nitish Mittersain.

The investment will be directed toward accelerating organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and expansion into new markets.

Nitish Mittersain, Jt. Managing Director and CEO of Nazara Technologies said, “Nazara is set for global growth, and we are excited to partner with Arpit & Mithun, who share our vision. Their belief in our potential and expertise will help us scale new heights, positioning Nazara as a unique global gaming company from India.”

Arpit Khandelwal, Founder & Managing Partner of Plutus Wealth Management LLP, added, “We are excited to deepen our investment in Nazara, a company with a proven track record of capitalising on global gaming trends. This consolidation of ownership will provide growth capital and bring strategic expertise to support Nazara, its promoters & team in the journey of becoming a world-leading gaming and entertainment brand.”

Mithun Sacheti, Designated Partner of Axana Estates LLP & Founder of Caratlane said, “Gaming is the new consumer play, blending entertainment, technology, and community to create unmatched engagement. It has become a powerful platform to connect with audiences and shape consumer behaviour in real-time. We are thrilled to partner with Nazara to unlock its immense potential and drive global growth and look forward to unlocking the Company’s full potential in collaboration with its exceptional management team.”

In addition to this strategic partnership, Nazara is bolstering its mobile gaming portfolio with the acquisition of two popular game IPs from ZeptoLab.

The Nazara board approved the acquisition of the intellectual property rights of two mobile gaming titles, ‘CATS: Crash Arena’ and ‘King of Thieves’ from Barcelona-based game developer and publisher ZeptoLab for a total consideration of USD 7.7 million (~Rs 67 cr). Through this acquisition, Nazara will own the game IPs and will also publish the games under the “Nazara Publishing” banner further strengthening its position in the global mobile gaming market.