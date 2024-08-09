Nazara Technologies announces acquisition of Fusebox Games

Delhi: Nazara Technologies announced the acquisition of Fusebox Games, an IP based gaming studio in the United Kingdom. Nazara will purchase Fusebox for Rs 228 Cr (US$27.2 million) in an all-cash transaction.

Fusebox publishes an interactive story game ‘Love Island’ and is developing new games based on global TV IPs. In CY23, the company reported revenues of Rs 87.5 Cr (US$10.4 million) with an EBITDA of Rs 11.7 Cr (US$1.4 million). During CY24, Fusebox has demonstrated strong growth with YTD revenues (Jan - July’24) at Rs 116.6 Cr (US$13.9 million) with an EBITDA of ~INR 33.3 Cr (EBITDA of US$4.0 million).

Fusebox operates IP driven interactive story games that are primarily monetised through in-app purchases, which accounted for ~92% of the total revenues in YTD July’24. The games primarily target developed markets including US, UK, Australia and Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, New Zealand among others.

Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO of Nazara, said, “We see a large opportunity in building an IP based global gaming business that benefits from our core base in India where we can support global studios through enhanced user acquisition strategies, data analytics, live operations and new initiatives such as implementing our in-house AI playbook. Many of our existing IP’s are good examples of this strategy and we are happy to join forces with the talented team at Fusebox as we continue to build Nazara into a global gaming company of meaningful scale.”