Nazara announces acquisition of 15.86% stake in STAN

Delhi: Nazara Technologies, through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Nazara Dubai FZ, announced an acquisition of 15.86% stake in GetStan Technologies (“STAN”), an esports community platform in India. Nazara will purchase 15.86% in STAN for Rs 18.4 Cr (US$2.2 million) in an all-cash secondary transaction.

Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, “Nazara's investment in STAN strengthens our position in the rapidly growing gaming and esports landscape. STAN’s mobile-first approach and focus on community engagement align perfectly with our vision to become a leading player in the global esports ecosystem. This acquisition allows us to expand our reach while empowering content creators and fostering a stronger gaming community.”

Parth Chadha, CEO of STAN expressed his excitement, “Nazara’s investment will be a major boost for STAN, fast-tracking our journey to redefine gaming and esports, communities and help us achieve our vision.”