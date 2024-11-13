Nazara and ONDC launch "gCommerce" to improve in-game monetisation

New Delhi: Nazara Technologies and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have announced their integration to launch "gCommerce," an in-game monetisation platform that integrates e-commerce within games.

The integration aims to address a persistent challenge for Indian game developers: low in-app purchase (IAP) conversion rates and poor yields from advertising.

The gCommerce platform is currently in soft launch and will be rolled out to game developers starting Q1, FY26.

This integration will allow game developers to monetise through an affiliate revenue-sharing model, earning a commission on every successful transaction initiated by players through the gCommerce platform.

Creating value for developers and gamers

ONDC Network’s expertise in creating an open, interoperable network for digital commerce will enable Nazara’s gCommerce platform to connect with a wide range of sellers across more than 10 categories, ensuring a diversity of product offerings for gamers. This integration enhances the user experience by allowing them to make informed purchases while they continue their gaming journey.

Nitish Mittersain

"We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of gCommerce by Nazara via integration with the ONDC Network, as it represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower game developers with effective and innovative monetisation solutions," said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies. "We are not only creating new revenue opportunities for developers but also enriching the overall experience for our gamers."

T Koshy

T Koshy, CEO of ONDC, added, "Nazara coming on the ONDC Network to launch gCommerce is a testament to the versatility of the network in supporting various industries and use cases. By bringing e-commerce into the gaming ecosystem, we are paving the way for a seamless blend of entertainment and shopping that adds value for players, developers, and the broader digital commerce network."