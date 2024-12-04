Nazara and Lysto partner to launch blockchain-based 'The Growth Protocol' for digital marketing

New Delhi: Nazara and Lysto have signed a Letter of Intent to launch The Growth Protocol, an L1 infrastructure layer purpose-built for digital marketing and growth applications on the blockchain.

The Growth Protocol is a purpose-built L1 blockchain and a collaboration between Nazara Technologies FZ LLE, a 100% owned subsidiary of Nazara Technologies that is India’s only publicly listed gaming company, and Lysto, the gaming world’s one-stop shop funded by leading VCs like Hashed, SquarePeg, Tiger Global, Distributed Global, Beenext, and prominent angels like Balaji Srinivasan, Sandeep Nailwal, Jaynti Kanani, Bobby Ong, and T.M. Lee.

The Growth Protocol aims to bring greater transparency, equity, and monetary benefits to all participants in the Web3 marketing ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, the protocol empowers users through decentralisation to take control of their digital identities and participate in decentralised, trustless interactions.

The Growth Protocol makes its public debut at India Blockchain Week, an event for the Web3 community globally.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO and Jt. MD of Nazara, Nitish said, “We are very happy to innovate on new and upcoming technologies such as web3, VR & AI and look forward to integrating our games with relevant web3 technologies that can add value to our players.”

Sadiq Ahamed Shaik, CEO of Lysto, and Founder, The Growth Protocol, said, “The Growth Protocol is a platform for developers and all marketing roles. Our team is working with developers to launch a series of growth applications on the L1 blockchain, empowering users through decentralization for marketing and growth initiatives.”

The Growth Protocol team, composed of experienced professionals previously at Microsoft and Google, is actively engaging with Web3 developers, key opinion leaders, and marketing professionals at India Blockchain Week, fostering collaboration and innovation.”