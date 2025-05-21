Nazara acquires UK-Based Publisher Curve Games for Rs 247 Crores

New Delhi: Nazara Technologies (BSE: 543280 | NSE: NAZARA), a publicly listed gaming company based in India, has acquired 100% ownership of Curve Digital Entertainment ("Curve Games"), a UK-based publisher of PC and console games, for Rs 247 crores (approximately GBP 21.7 million).

The acquisition is intended to expand Nazara’s operations in the global PC and console gaming market, which is valued at over 100 billion dollars. It aligns with Nazara’s broader strategy of growth through acquisitions across the interactive gaming and sports media sectors.

Curve Games has published a number of internationally known titles, with more than 100 million cumulative downloads. The company operates in major gaming regions including North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

In 2024, Curve Games reported revenue of Rs 263.5 crores (approx. GBP 24.4 million), EBITDA of Rs 114.4 crores (approx. GBP 10.6 million), and profit before tax of Rs 49.6 crores (approx. GBP 4.6 million).

Nazara stated that the deal would contribute to its efforts to develop cross-platform intellectual property and expand its publishing capabilities beyond mobile gaming.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, "Curve’s proven expertise in PC and Console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality, cross-platform gaming. This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers.”

Stuart Dinsey, Executive Chairman of Curve Games, added, "Joining the Nazara family is an exciting new chapter for Curve. Nazara’s ecosystem, access to emerging markets and long-term orientation make them a strong strategic partner.”