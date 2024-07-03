Namrata Biji Ahuja to head The Week’s Delhi bureau

New Delhi: Namrata Biji Ahuja has been appointed The Week's Chief of Bureau in Delhi. She has been deputy chief of bureau since 2022.

Former chiefs of The Week's bureau include T.V.R. Shenoy, K. Gopalakrishnan, K.S. Sachidananda Murthy and R. Prasannan, currently resident editor of the Malayala Manorama in Delhi.

She has over two decades of experience covering national security, counter-terrorism and strategic affairs.

In 2018, for her exclusive on Naga underground camps, she received the International Press Institute Award and the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Having started her career as an assistant producer with TV Today, Ahuja worked with The Asian Age for over a decade before joining The Week in 2016 as a senior special correspondent.