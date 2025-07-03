Mythik forms global advisory board with former executives from Disney, Marvel, Amazon, SoftBank

New Delhi: Tech-led entertainment company Mythik has announced the formation of a Global Advisory Board comprising six industry leaders from media, entertainment, and technology companies.



The members of the global advisory board include:



Alok Sama, former President of SoftBank Group, who led the landmark $34 billion acquisition of ARM Holdings and the $59 billion Sprint–T-Mobile merger.

Kun Gao, Co-founder and former CEO of Crunchyroll, who built the anime-focused streaming platform later acquired by Sony for $1.2 billion.

Nick Van Dyk, former SVP of Corporate Strategy at The Walt Disney Company, instrumental in Disney’s acquisitions of Marvel ($4B), Pixar ($7B), and Lucasfilm ($4B).

Bill Jemas, former COO of Marvel Entertainment, who played a key role in the company's turnaround and subsequent sale to Disney.

John Lynch, former Global Head of Production & Operations at Amazon Studios, where he built and managed global content operations with a $20 billion budget.

Gui Karyo, former CIO of Marvel Entertainment and Dapper Labs, with experience spanning enterprise tech, media turnaround, and Web3 innovation.

The board will offer strategic counsel across content development, IP monetisation, technology integration, and global distribution.



“Mythik’s mission is to elevate Eastern mythology and cultural narratives to the forefront of global entertainment,” said Jason Kothari, Founder of Mythik. “With guidance from these pioneering leaders, we aim to build an entertainment powerhouse from India for the world.”