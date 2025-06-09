Myntra CEO Calls India a Strategic Market as Fashion E-Tailer Launches Global Foray in Singapore

New Delhi: India remains a key strategic market for both global and domestic brands, according to Nandita Sinha, CEO of fashion e-commerce platform Myntra. Speaking after the launch of Myntra Global in Singapore last month, Sinha said the company is now laying the foundation for its international expansion.

"With the launch of Myntra Global in Singapore, we're also laying the foundation for our global foray, with a long-term aspiration to serve the Indian diaspora beyond India," she told PTI on the sidelines of the NRF 25 retail show held in Singapore from June 3 to 6.

Sinha said the move reflects the growing importance of India’s consumer base. "The new-age insurgent brands are tailoring their value proposition," she said, underlining the strategic value of the Indian market.

Myntra, which is part of the Flipkart Group, aims to cater to the 650,000-strong Indian diaspora in Singapore. “Our home website in India was already witnessing notable organic traffic the tune of 30,000 users from Singapore,” she added.

Since the May 19 launch in Singapore, the platform has seen rising user engagement, including what Sinha described as “impressive AOV (average order value)” and a strong percentage of returning customers.

Sinha noted that India's fashion e-commerce penetration is still under 15%, significantly lower than global averages. This, she said, presents a significant opportunity for growth.

She also highlighted Gen Z as a core focus for the company, “A key focus area for Myntra is Gen Z, a cohort that engages with fashion differently and demands trendy fashion, a more personalised discovery journey and a seamless shopping experience.”

"The aspirational Indian shopper is trading up across beauty, accessories, and occasion-wear and Myntra as one of India's leading e-lifestyle destinations, is well poised to cater to the aspirational and evolving customer needs," she added.