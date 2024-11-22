Moneycontrol’s print ad highlights record 10 crore monthly users

New Delhi: Moneycontrol on Friday launched an ad campaign to announce its record-breaking 10 crore monthly users, solidifying its position as India’s largest financial platform. Moneycontrol is part of the Network 18 group.

In a front-page ad across all editions of The Economic Times, the financial platform announced that 10 crore (100 million) people used Moneycontrol in October 2024 (Source: Google Analytics, October 2024).

The ad also showcased the 10 lakh paying subscribers of Moneycontrol Pro, the paid subscription-based service of Moneycontrol. Further, the ad highlighted Moneycontrol’s audience size, which is 30% bigger than its nearest rival, (Source: Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Business/ Finance News Category, September 2024) while also emphasising 70 lakh monthly active users of Moneycontrol App.

The ad reiterates that Moneycontrol's unique combination of market data, financial tools, exclusive stock research, combined with in-depth impactful business news, has made it an irresistible proposition, Moneycontrol said.

Moneycontrol added that it continues to expand its footprint in the fintech space with personal loans, fixed deposits, bank account management tools and credit scores, cementing its role as a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

Beyond audience and subscriber milestones, Moneycontrol said it has also strengthened its user engagement.

In September 2024, Moneycontrol said quoting comScore that its page views were almost 40% higher than its nearest competitor. Its time-spent was also the highest in the sector at 407.48 million minutes during the month.