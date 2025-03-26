Moneycontrol widens lead as India’s dominant business news platform

New Delhi: According to the latest readership data from global audience measurement agency Comscore, Moneycontrol maintained its dominance in India’s business, markets, and finance news landscape in February 2025, once again securing the top spot.

With 39.89 million unique visitors (UVs) in February, compared to The Economic Times, which had 32.39 million UVs, Moneycontrol has further cemented its lead in audience share, according to the Comscore India MMX data, which includes readership for mobile, desktop, and app traffic. Moneycontrol also beat ET on all other major digital metrics.

According to the Comscore data, Moneycontrol logged 349.10 million page views in February, more than double ET’s 120.74 million. On time spent, Moneycontrol’s readers logged 326.11 million minutes on the platform last month, more than double the 146.5 million minutes spent on ET, according to Comscore.

Highlighting the platform's consistent lead over its rivals, Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol, said, “Moneycontrol’s sustained leadership position reaffirms the deep trust our audience has reposed in us for reliable market-focused business news and insights. We are relentlessly focussed on providing market intelligence that can help investors make informed decisions and this strengthens our resolve to double down on creating even more innovative and useful tools for our readers.”