Moneycontrol unveils Super Pro with stock picks and alerts

New Delhi: Moneycontrol has introduced a new version of its premium markets product, titled Moneycontrol Super Pro. Moneycontrol Pro, the new subscription-based service is intended for users seeking more actionable intelligence in a complex market environment. The product is currently available at Rs 2,499 as part of a limited-period offer until July 15.

Super Pro builds upon the features of Moneycontrol Pro, which includes market insights, analytics, and research, by introducing real-time tools designed to support high-engagement investors and traders.

The service comprises three new offerings. The first is Alpha Generators, which delivers stock ideas, live trading strategies and research reports curated by four SEBI-registered market experts, Ambareesh Baliga, Nooresh Merani, Dhaval Vyas and Dhwani Patel (CMT). The team will provide regular updates and insights across market movements.

Secondly, subscribers will gain access to selected chart patterns intended to help them identify potential market opportunities at an early stage. The third feature, AI Stock Alert, uses automation to track corporate announcements and send real-time updates via WhatsApp for companies selected by the user.