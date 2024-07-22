Moneycontrol unveils all-day live coverage of budget in ‘Reset Budget’

Delhi: Moneycontrol.com has launched a comprehensive coverage plan for this year's Union Budget.

With the Modi government presenting the first Budget of its third term, the big questions are whether there will be a reset, and what this means for people’s pocket and investments. Moneycontrol.com's special Budget Day coverage and livestream, on its website and YouTube channel, aims to focus on providing all the answers one needs with finance experts and fund managers, providing in-depth discussions, expert opinions, and real-time updates throughout the day.

From tax changes to market impact, from policy pronouncements to political economy nuances, Moneycontrol.com's special coverage titled `The Reset Budget', will also be featured on JioNews.

Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol, said, "This is the go-to destination for investors, CEOs, market watchers, the salaried classes, students, the middle class, small businesses, large corporations, entrepreneurs and startups, for all matters related to the Union Budget.”

Moneycontrol’s crack team of MC Pro analysts aim to shortly launch a 'Budget Portfolio' of key stocks for investment after analysing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcements.

Moneycontrol has also introduced tools for users to explore and understand the Budget. Its new AI-driven ‘Budget Buddy’ chatbot aims to provide users with answers to all they want to know about the Budget.

'Play The FM' is a budget fantasy game that allows users to step into the shoes of India's Finance Minister, understanding the effect of various budget allocations and making strategic decisions.

The 'Budget Word Cloud' tracks the frequency of specific terms or domains mentioned in budget speeches starting from 1950's, highlighting the shift in areas such as women's issues and health over the years.

Another section, titled 'Modinomics', gives a detailed account of India's economic policies during the BJP-led government.

'The Reset Budget' also puts a spotlight on key issues and the potential impact of the Budget across sectors through 'Pitch Report'.

The coverage also includes a pre-budget' CEO Survey' in collaboration with Deloitte, which provides insights from India's CEOs on budget expectations and business sentiments. Other features include 'Markets on Budget' for real-time coverage of share market trading on Budget Day and an Income Tax Calculator to clarify the impact of new tax policies on personal finances.