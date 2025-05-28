Moneycontrol stays ahead of ET in April, as per Comscore

New Delhi: Moneycontrol has cemented its position as India’s leading business, markets, and finance news platform in April 2025, according to the latest data released by Comscore.

Moneycontrol has been ahead of its competitor, The Economic Times, for eight consecutive months across all digital metrics, as per the global digital audience measurement agency.

Moneycontrol said it received the highest number of Unique Visitors in Indian business news with 43.93 million users in April 2025, compared to The Economic Times with 39.89 million unique visitors, according to the Comscore India MMX data, which includes readership for mobile, desktop, app and social traffic.

According to Comscore, Moneycontrol also comprehensively trounced The Economic Times across all key digital metrics in April. Moneycontrol registered 298.76 million page views in April, nearly double of ET’s 159.33 million.

On time spent, readers spent 347.19 million minutes on Moneycontrol in April, significantly more than the 197 million minutes logged on ET, as per Comscore.