Moneycontrol remains No. 1 in January: Comscore

New Delhi: Moneycontrol continued to dominate India’s business, markets, and finance news space in January, once again claiming the top spot, according to the latest readership data from global audience measurement agency Comscore.

With 38.35 million unique visitors (UVs) in January, compared to The Economic Times which had 35 million UVs, Moneycontrol further strengthened its lead in audience share, according to the Comscore MMX data, which includes mobile, desktop, and app traffic.

Moneycontrol also beat ET on all other major digital metrics. The Comscore data shows Moneycontrol logged 383.08 million page views in January, more than double ET’s 140.6 million.

On time spent, Moneycontrol’s readers logged 397 million minutes on the platform, in January 2025, more than double the 182 million minutes spent on ET, according to Comscore.

"Moneycontrol’s huge lead over its rivals on all key digital metrics showcases its stronger audience connection and engagement," said Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol. "The numbers reflect the deep trust our readers have placed in us for business news and intelligence, and we will keep innovating to add further value for our audiences."