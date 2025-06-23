Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2025 to discuss India's $1 trillion AUM target

New Delhi: Moneycontrol is set to host the fourth edition of its Mutual Fund Summit on 23rd June 2025 in Mumbai, bringing together regulators, fund managers, financial experts, and industry leaders to deliberate on the evolving landscape of India’s mutual fund sector.

With the theme “The Trillion Dollar Dream”, the summit focuses on the country’s ambition to reach $1 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM) by 2030. The event will feature a series of panel discussions and keynote sessions centred on investment strategies, market expansion, economic outlook, and the shifting dynamics of retail participation in mutual funds.

Among the confirmed speakers are Amarjeet Singh, Whole Time Member, SEBI; Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund; DP Singh, Deputy Managing Director & Joint CEO, SBI Funds Management; and Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House. Senior executives and CIOs from Axis Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset, Motilal Oswal, Tata Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential AMC, and others are also scheduled to participate.

Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol and Chief AI Officer, Editorial Operations, Network18, said, “The mutual fund industry is at the heart of India’s retail investor boom and we are delighted to be hosting the fourth edition of the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit. At a time when India has just become the world’s fourth largest economy, our theme of ‘The Trillion Dollar Dream’ this year captures myriad aspects of India’s incredible journey, from expanding financial inclusion to the fast changing demographic of the country’s retail investor base. The summit sparks off meaningful and actionable conversations around investments, market growth and personal finance and we at Moneycontrol are proud to bring together leading industry stakeholders on our platform.”