Moneycontrol India Fintech Conclave 2024 taking place on Dec 18 in Mumbai

Moneycontrol has announced the second edition of the India Fintech Conclave, set to take place on December 18, 2024, in Mumbai.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s conclave is centred around the theme ‘Innovate: Transform: Regulate’.

The conclave will feature discussions with policymakers, regulators, bankers, fintech founders, thought leaders, and academics, focusing on ways to toughen and scale India’s fintech sector. The speakers of the event include some of the most influential voices in financial services and fintech – Ananth Narayan, Whole Time Member, SEBI; Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NPCI International Payments Limited; Srinivasu MN, Co-Founder, BillDesk; Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India; Madhusudanan R, Co-Founder, M2P Fintech; Anup Agarwal, Founder, Mintifi; Mohit Sahney, MD & CEO, Finova Capital and Utpal Isser, Co-Founder, SarvaGram.

Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer - Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director A+E Networks I TV18, said, “The India Fintech Conclave 2024 exemplifies Moneycontrol’s dedication to fostering innovation and meaningful dialogue within the fintech ecosystem. This year’s theme, ‘Innovate: Transform: Regulate’ highlights not only the pivotal role fintech plays in shaping India’s domestic economy but also its growing influence on the global stage. From UPI becoming a benchmark for digital payments worldwide to Indian fintechs collaborating with international markets, the sector is making significant strides in redefining global financial systems. By uniting industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, we aim to foster transformative growth and establish India as a global leader in fintech excellence.”

Puneet Singhvi, CEO-Network18 (Digital) & President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media & Investments, said, “As India cements its position as a global fintech leader, we are proud to provide a platform that not only drives critical conversations but also inspires meaningful change. The Moneycontrol India Fintech Conclave 2024, is a testament to our dedication to fostering collaboration, delivering actionable insights, and shaping the future of financial technology in India and beyond.”

“The India Fintech Conclave 2024 exemplifies Moneycontrol’s commitment to fostering innovation and meaningful dialogue within the financial technology ecosystem. With this year’s theme, ‘Innovate, Transform, Regulate,’ we aim to address pivotal issues reshaping the future of fintech in India. By bringing together industry stalwarts, policymakers, and thought leaders, the conclave will drive critical conversations and ideas to help build a resilient, and inclusive financial landscape. The fintech sector has a critical role to play in catalysing India’s growth story and as India’s largest financial news platform we, at Moneycontrol, are excited to enable a meeting ground for industry collaboration and groundbreaking insights at a time when India is shooting to become the world’s third-largest economy,” said Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol.