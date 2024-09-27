Mondelēz partners with Accenture and Publicis Groupe to supercharge AI-driven marketing strategies

New Delhi: Mondelēz International announced the launch of a new platform designed to improve its global marketing capabilities, while optimising consumer experiences through expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI).

Working in collaboration with Accenture and Publicis Groupe, the company’s new platform will enable faster, more efficient creation of personalised text, images and videos.

“Harnessing the power of gen AI will empower our people to play a proactive role in how our brands show up in the market,” said Jon Halvorson, senior vice-president, global consumer experiences and digital commerce at Mondelēz. “This drives real value for the business through creating, personalising and distributing on-trend creative not only at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity.”

Venky Rao, Americas and AI lead and global client account lead for Mondelēz at Accenture, said, “As curators of some of the world’s most iconic brands, Mondelēz marketers will be able to tap into the power of data, AI and gen AI to drive innovation, gather audience and market insights, improve behind-the-scenes processes, turbocharge measurement, conduct near-real-time testing and facilitate higher degrees of personalization at every consumer touchpoint.”

Publicis Groupe will be responsible for leading execution and building the gen AI foundation that will power creative assets. Both organisations will work closely with Mondelēz marketing teams to realize the vision of redefining consumer goods marketing.

Scott Hagedorn, global chief solutions architect at Publicis Groupe, said, “Publicis is proud to be a transformation partner in this journey, as part of our broader Power of One solution for Mondelēz and shares this same holistic approach—bringing the best capabilities together to deliver a truly game-changing solution, underpinned by best-in-class data and technology.”