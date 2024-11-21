Moloco to power in-stream video ads on LG Channels in India

Moloco has been selected by LG Electronics as its partner for video ad delivery and demand generation on LG Channels, LG Electronics’ free ad-supported video content service, in the Indian market.

With this partnership, Moloco will power in-stream video ads on LG Channels in India, supporting advertisers in creating ad campaigns.

LG Channels, available on approximately 220 million LG smart TVs globally, currently features over 3,800 free channels across 29 countries.

Launched in India in late September last year, LG Channels offers a broad range of content, including around 70 channels spanning news, movies, music, and entertainment, with plans to expand further to include additional popular Indian programming.

Through its partnership with Moloco, LG Channels will support in-stream ads with advanced targeting capabilities within the channels offered in India.

Jay Trinidad, the head of Streaming Monetisation at Moloco, added, “By combining LG Channels’ rich content offering and strong presence in India with Moloco’s expertise as a leader in ML-based advertising solutions, we’re confident advertisers will benefit from a blend of brand-building and performance advertising across both mobile and TV. Moloco is committed to providing robust support to ensure LG Channels users in India enjoy an immersive viewing experience while helping advertisers achieve measurable success with their campaigns.”