New Delhi: MMA Global has repositioned itself as the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA), a global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders focused on advancing marketers’ ability to create value.

The move, announced on October 17, formalises the body’s shift beyond mobile into enterprise-level marketing transformation and retains MMA as the working name.

The rebrand caps a longer transition. Founded in 2003 as the Mobile Marketing Association, the organisation widened its remit to broader marketing in 2018 and adopted the legal name MMA Global, Inc. in 2022. The latest change introduces a new mission and visual identity, including a logo and brand guidelines developed with Lafayette American.

The alliance said it is the only association with governance that spans the full marketing ecosystem—brand marketers, media, adtech, martech, agencies and consultants—while remaining directed by CMOs.

MMA counts more than 825 corporate members worldwide, representing hundreds of thousands of marketers and tens of billions of dollars in annual marketing spend.

“We are committed to adding new knowledge to address CMOs’ biggest unanswered questions and unlock the next opportunities,” said Greg Stuart, CEO, MMA. “Our members aren’t just talking about change; they are driving it.”

MMA said it has invested millions of dollars in multi-year research through four global think tanks—Measurement and Attribution (MATT), Marketing Org Strategy (MOSTT), AI Leadership (ALTT) and Data and Customer Experience (DATT).

Among the headline findings the body attributes to these programmes: a first-of-its-kind method to measure long-term sales contribution of brand marketing showing seven times incremental lift over short-term sales; a growth framework that it says can double campaign impact versus other segmentation models; more than two dozen AI-driven personalisation experiments averaging 160% performance lift with an upper mark of 272%; an organisational model that links team changes to sales outcomes; and a finance formula under validation that connects marketing activity to enterprise value. MMA also cited neuroscience work that it says shows no relationship between time and advertising effectiveness.

“No other organisation brings this level of rigour to marketing,” said Norm de Greve, Global CMO, General Motors and Chair of the MMA Global Board. “Top leaders come together to take on marketing’s biggest opportunities and challenges with hands-on experiments and open dialogue.”