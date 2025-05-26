MiQ appoints Vikas Khanchandani as strategic advisor

New Delhi: Programmatic media company MiQ has named Vikas Khanchandani as Strategic Advisor for its India commercial operations. The appointment is part of the company’s broader plan to support its next phase of growth in the Indian market.

Khanchandani, who brings over 25 years of experience in media, advertising, and digital transformation, will focus on strengthening MiQ’s partnerships, expanding its Advanced TV offerings, and providing strategic guidance as the company scales its operations in India.

“We are delighted to welcome Vikas to the MiQ India leadership journey,” said Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, MiQ India. “His experience, wisdom, and industry influence align perfectly with our mission to deliver market-leading innovation and value to our clients. Vikas will play a pivotal role in deepening our strategic partnerships and enhancing our Advanced TV and data-driven media solutions.”

Commenting on his new role, Khanchandani said, “I’m thrilled to be part of MiQ at such an exciting inflection point. MiQ’s commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and future-ready media solutions truly stands out in today’s landscape.”