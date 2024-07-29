MICA and WebEngage launch new consumer tech oriented course

Delhi: MICA Ahmedabad has introduced a course titled ‘Tech Tonic - Consumer Tech and Campaign Management’ that will equip students with principles of Consumer Technology, Retention Marketing, and Campaign Management.

To design and deliver this course, MICA’s Media Entertainment and Sports Management Specialisation (MESM) Area has partnered with WebEngage, a MarTech platform and Retention Consultancy suite.

Industry professionals will lead the eight-session program which aims to bridge the gap between traditional marketing theory and the practical application of data analytics in consumer tech landscape.

Speaking of the collaboration, MICA Dean Githa Heggde, said, “Today, data and technology is redefining consumer journeys and experiences. Hence, gaining a deeper understanding of the technologies that are reshaping and reconfiguring consumption experiences, costs and availability of data, analytics and business intelligence in media business becomes imperative. This collaboration with WebEngage acknowledges the growing need for academic programs that reflect the data-driven nature of modern marketing and will equip MESM area students with skills to tackle critical issues.”

Spanning over five weeks, this course aims to help students delve into challenges faced by media platforms in India’s competitive market, covering aspects of analysing customer data, tackling user engagement, communicating effectively across channels, and ultimately acquiring users and retaining them in this environment.

Delving into the course structure, professor Santosh Patra and Anirudh Kalia, from the MESM area, said, “Media, both as a vehicle and as businesses, have pivoted sharply from B2B to D2C under the waves of technology. This change makes it imperative for our media, entertainment and sports management specialisation students to learn data in all its nuances, building and managing consumer journeys and tools for engagement and retention. TechTonic - Consumer Tech and Campaign Mgmt is one such course that will equip them with both understanding and tools needed to navigate this better.”

“The course curriculum will expose students with in-depth key marketing principles like data-driven campaign planning, customer segmentation, personalisation and hyper-personalisation and retail media measurement,” they added.

Ankur Gattani, Chief Growth Officer, WebEngage, said, “This initiative aligns perfectly with WebEngage's commitment to nurturing future-ready marketing, user engagement and retention professionals. There’s a great demand for talent in this space and I’m excited that MICA is giving the students a head-start into this subject - blending practical knowledge with their academic rigour.”

The course will have professionals including Rabe T Iyer, Chief Media Officer, Omnicom Media Group, Ankur Gattani, Chief Growth Officer, WebEngage, and Anand Chakravarthy, Chief Growth Officer, India, Omnicom Media Group.