Advertisment

0

Digital

MIB searches agency for multiple language translations and voice localisation

The agency is required to have experience in AI-oriented platforms for translating and transforming content into different Indian languages (text-to-text, speech-to-text, etc.)

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Self-Declaration Certificate
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has announced a tender to appoint an agency that can develop an AI/ML platform, which would offer a service for multiple language translations and voice localisation. 

The agency is required to have experience in AI-oriented platforms for translating and transforming content into different Indian languages (text-to-text, speech-to-text, etc.). 

Bidders are to be shortlisted via EoI (Expression of Interest) after the evaluation of technical and financial criteria. 

Only shortlisted agencies can participate in the final bidding via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Detailed submission guidelines and eligibility criteria are provided in the Request for Expression of Interest (REoI).).

agency MIB AI
Advertisment
 