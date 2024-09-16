MIB searches agency for multiple language translations and voice localisation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has announced a tender to appoint an agency that can develop an AI/ML platform, which would offer a service for multiple language translations and voice localisation.

The agency is required to have experience in AI-oriented platforms for translating and transforming content into different Indian languages (text-to-text, speech-to-text, etc.).

Bidders are to be shortlisted via EoI (Expression of Interest) after the evaluation of technical and financial criteria.

Only shortlisted agencies can participate in the final bidding via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Detailed submission guidelines and eligibility criteria are provided in the Request for Expression of Interest (REoI).).