Meta’s Threads reaches 400 million monthly active users in two years

New Delhi: Meta’s Threads has surpassed 400 million monthly active users (MAUs) two years after its launch as a competitor to Twitter, now called X, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

“As of a few weeks ago [there are] more than 400 million people active on Threads every month,” Mosseri wrote. “It’s been quite the ride over the last two years. This started as a zany idea to compete with Twitter, and has evolved into a meaningful platform that fosters the open exchange of perspectives. I’m grateful to all of you for making this place what it is today. There’s so much work to do from our side, more to come.”

As per the report of TechCrunch, this follows the addition of 50 million MAUs in the past quarter. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had said in late April that the platform had crossed 350 million monthly users.

X has over 600 million MAUs, based on earlier statements from its former chief executive, Linda Yaccarino.

Citing Similarweb data, the report noted that Threads is approaching X’s mobile daily user numbers. In June 2025, Threads’ iOS and Android app recorded 115.1 million daily active users, a 127.8% year-on-year rise. X reported 132 million daily active users for the same period, down 15.2% compared to the previous year.

However, the figures indicated that X’s daily web traffic remains substantially higher. In June, X saw an average of 145.8 million daily visits worldwide on the web, while Threads recorded 6.9 million.

Threads’ recent expansion has included features such as direct messages, integration with the fediverse, custom feeds and AI-driven tools, TechCrunch reported.