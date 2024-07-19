Meta’s Reels overlay ads available to select advertisers

New Delhi: Meta's Reels overlay ads are designed to maximise engagement with a prominent call-to-action (CTA) prompt displayed on the screen. These ads can feature either single images or carousel promotions, offering versatility in content presentation.

According to Meta, these ads can take the form of banners overlaid on Reels videos or video ads inserted between Reels clips.

Advertisers have the flexibility to choose whether the ad expands upon the second play of the Reel or appears directly between clips, ensuring their promotions are seamlessly integrated into the Reels experience.

On Facebook, Reels full-screen ads are displayed in between Reels content. These ads retain interactive features familiar to Reels, allowing viewers to comment, like, view, save, share, and skip them as they would with regular Reels content.

To publish ads on Reels via Meta Ads Manager, advertisers should navigate to the ad set level and under Placements, choose: