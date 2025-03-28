Meta's APAC VP Dan Neary steps down

New Delhi: Dan Neary, Vice-President - Asia Pacific, Meta, is stepping down from his role.

Neary shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post saying, “After an incredible 12-year run at Meta, it’s time for me to say thank you and goodbye. I’ll be around for a few more months to get a successor in place and ensure a smooth transition as I hand over the reins.”

He added, “To the Asia Pacific team who have been my partners on this journey, I extend my heartfelt thanks. It’s hugely gratifying for me to look back at the small Singapore office where this journey started over a decade ago and see how far we have come together. As I’ve always said, our business is built on helping other businesses grow and succeed on our platform. I’m humbled by the trust of businesses both large and small who have taught us so much about what it means to innovate, and continue to lead the way on global trends - whether it is business messaging or live shopping.”

Neary joined Meta, then known as Facebook, in March 2013. As per his LinkedIn profile, Neary has 37+ years of industry experience.

Before Meta, he worked at Skype as Vice-President and GM of Global Market Development for four years.

Prior to joining Skype, he worked as Vice-President, Emerging Markets at eBay. Neary has also worked at companies like Vendio Services, McRand International and Kellogg Company.