Meta’s ad revenue hits $46.56 billion in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: Meta has reported a revenue of $47.52 billion, a 22% increase year-over-year, with advertising revenue contributing $46.56 billion.

Meta’s advertising strength was underscored by an 11% year-over-year increase in ad impressions across its Family of Apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, coupled with a 9% rise in the average price per ad.

This growth reflects Meta’s ability to leverage its vast user base, with daily active people (DAP) reaching 3.48 billion in June 2025, up 6% from the previous year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in driving ad performance, stating on an earnings call that Meta’s AI technology has unlocked “greater efficiency and gains across our ad system.”

Despite the strong results, Meta cautioned about potential headwinds in Europe, where regulatory challenges under the Digital Markets Act could impact its ad business as early as Q3 2025.

The company is engaging with the European Commission to address concerns over its Less Personalised Ads offering, which may affect user experience and revenue in the region, accounting for 16% of Meta’s 2024 revenue.

Looking ahead, Meta projects third-quarter sales between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations of $46.14 billion.

Meta’s focus on AI and infrastructure investments, including $66-72 billion in 2025 capital expenditures, aims to further bolster its advertising ecosystem.