Meta updates placement recommendations to enhance Ad delivery

New Delhi: Meta has introduced updated guidance for advertisers regarding the use of placements across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads, and Audience Network.
The update encourages advertisers to remain opted in to all placements through Advantage+ placements, allowing Meta’s delivery system to allocate budgets across various placements based on expected performance.
Advertisers are advised to combine Advantage+ creative with Advantage+ placements to ensure that the most suitable creative assets are delivered in the right contexts, potentially improving audience engagement. The use of placement asset customisation is also recommended to tailor creative content for different platforms.
For advertisers requiring greater control over ad placement, Meta suggests using account-level placement controls to exclude specific placements or platforms. However, it cautions that such restrictions may reduce the overall effectiveness of Advantage+ placements by limiting the delivery system’s optimisation capabilities.