Meta unveils unified campaign tools and AI features for WhatsApp business users

New Delhi: WhatsApp has rolled out a new suite of features aimed at helping businesses create and manage marketing campaigns more efficiently, including centralised marketing campaigns, expanded AI support, and enhanced calling options.
Meta introduced a revamped Ads Manager that allows businesses to manage marketing strategies across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram from a single platform. Businesses can now upload subscriber lists and either manually select WhatsApp as a marketing placement or leverage Meta’s Advantage+ AI system to optimise budgets across platforms for maximum performance.
WhatsApp is doubling down on artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions. Meta teased its upcoming “Business AI” feature, which will enable personalised product recommendations, facilitate sales on business websites, and follow up with customers directly in WhatsApp chats.
This AI-driven approach aims to handle increased customer inquiries with greater efficiency, positioning WhatsApp as a go-to platform for businesses looking to scale operations. Additionally, Meta recently introduced AI-powered message summarisation for unread chats, emphasising privacy-focused processing to ensure user trust.
WhatsApp is also rolling out voice calling capabilities for large businesses, building on its existing text-based communication strengths. This feature, announced alongside explorations into AI-powered product recommendations, is expected to enhance customer service by enabling direct, real-time communication.