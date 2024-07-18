0

Meta unveils Meta verified subscription plans for Indian businesses

The plans, also available on WhatsApp in India, start at Rs 639 per month and can go up to Rs 21,000 with an introductory discount

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Meta has introduced Meta Verified subscription plans for businesses on Instagram and Facebook, expanding the service after initial testing. 

The plans, also available on WhatsApp in India, start at Rs 639 per month and can go up to Rs 21,000 with an introductory discount. 

Meta offers four different plans, available through the iOS App Store and Android Play Store. 

The subscription includes a verified badge, enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features for discovery and connection. 

Higher-tier plans allow more links in Reels and additional profile enhancement features across Meta platforms.

