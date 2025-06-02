Meta tightens RMG ad guidelines; EGF says move promotes accountability and trust

New Delhi: Meta updates its advertising guidelines for real money gaming (RMG) in India, requiring advertisers to submit legal compliance certificates issued by recognised self-regulatory bodies. The move aims to enhance transparency, ensure legal adherence, and promote ethical advertising practices across its platform.

The revised policy introduces new requirements for gaming advertisements and reflects ongoing scrutiny of advertising practices in the digital gaming sector.

Industry body E-Gaming Federation (EGF) is among those authorised to issue compliance certificates. The organisation, which represents the online gaming sector, views the development as a significant step toward institutional collaboration and greater accountability.

“It’s encouraging to see our efforts reflected in platform-level policy shifts that not only validate the importance of credible, compliant operators but also pave the way for greater transparency, accountability, and long-term trust in digital advertising across the real money gaming sector”, said Anuraag Saxena, CEO of the E-Gaming Federation.

The development comes alongside the industry’s ongoing partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), under which a monitoring cell has been established to identify and report illegal offshore betting and gambling advertisements. The cell also screens real money gaming ads that may violate the ASCI Code, aiming to improve compliance across digital platforms.